India announces visa-free entry for citizens from this country: Details inside

NEW DELHI - The government of India has announced to waive visa requirements for visitors from Thailand as a reciprocal move, it emerged on Wednesday.

Thailand had waived visa requirements for Indian citizens from May 2024 to November 2024 following which the authorities in new Delhi have announced the move.

As part of the measures, Thai nationals would be able to enter India without the need for a visa from July 1st; the requirements would be waived for a period of six months.

It is also expected that the arrangement - which is temporary at the moment - could be converted into a permanent arrangement to ease restrictions for visitors from both the sides.

It is to be highlighted that with each passing day, Thailand is focusing on the tourism sector, the results of which are evident. As a case in point, 14.3 million tourists were recorded from January to May 26 this year and the authorities have set a target of welcoming a record 40 million foreign arrivals by the end of the year.

Thailand welcomed 39.9 million tourists in 2019 before the pandemic and the country seems to be on track to reach the target through a relaxed visa regime and sweeping changes being announced.

Thailand is inking visa-free agreements with other countries and is also seeking relaxation for the Schengen visa through intense lobbying. The government has already signed visa-waiver agreement with China on a permanent basis from March this year.