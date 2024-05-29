Search

Delhi hits record-breaking 52.3 degrees C

08:25 PM | 29 May, 2024
delhi temperature

In an unprecedented weather event, Delhi's temperature soared to a record-breaking 52.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This extreme temperature was recorded at the Mungeshpur weather office on the outskirts of the national capital at 2:30 pm.

A severe heatwave alert has been issued for Delhi and other northern and central Indian states, with authorities warning residents to take necessary precautions. The IMD has urged people to stay indoors, remain hydrated, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun during peak hours to mitigate the effects of the scorching heat.

The dramatic temperature surge comes a day after Delhi neared 50 degrees Celsius at three of its weather stations in outer areas, including Mungeshpur, Narela, and Najafgarh. Previously, Rajasthan's Churu was recorded as the hottest district of the season at 50.5 degrees Celsius.

Experts have identified heatwaves originating from Rajasthan as a significant factor contributing to the extreme temperatures in Delhi.

In response to the escalating situation, a red alert has been issued in Delhi, advising residents to take necessary precautions against the deadly heatwaves. Authorities emphasize the importance of staying indoors, maintaining hydration, and avoiding direct sun exposure, particularly during peak hours, to protect against heat-related illnesses.

With temperatures reaching such hazardous levels, it is crucial for the public to adhere to safety guidelines and remain vigilant during this period of extreme heat.

08:25 PM | 29 May, 2024

