Delhi hits record-breaking 52.3 degrees C

In an unprecedented weather event, Delhi's temperature soared to a record-breaking 52.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This extreme temperature was recorded at the Mungeshpur weather office on the outskirts of the national capital at 2:30 pm.
A severe heatwave alert has been issued for Delhi and other northern and central Indian states, with authorities warning residents to take necessary precautions. The IMD has urged people to stay indoors, remain hydrated, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun during peak hours to mitigate the effects of the scorching heat.
The dramatic temperature surge comes a day after Delhi neared 50 degrees Celsius at three of its weather stations in outer areas, including Mungeshpur, Narela, and Najafgarh. Previously, Rajasthan's Churu was recorded as the hottest district of the season at 50.5 degrees Celsius.
Experts have identified heatwaves originating from Rajasthan as a significant factor contributing to the extreme temperatures in Delhi.
In response to the escalating situation, a red alert has been issued in Delhi, advising residents to take necessary precautions against the deadly heatwaves. Authorities emphasize the importance of staying indoors, maintaining hydration, and avoiding direct sun exposure, particularly during peak hours, to protect against heat-related illnesses.
With temperatures reaching such hazardous levels, it is crucial for the public to adhere to safety guidelines and remain vigilant during this period of extreme heat.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
