Karachi records hottest day of the year as temperature soars to 43 degrees C

09:22 PM | 29 May, 2024
Karachi experienced its hottest day of the year on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching a scorching 43 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, the city is likely to continue facing the effects of a heatwave, with temperatures expected to hover around 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The onset of the heatwave has been marked by a rise in the mercury, with the minimum temperature on Wednesday recorded at 30 degrees Celsius and humidity levels at 75 percent. The absence of sea breezes throughout the day contributed to the record-breaking heat and humidity.

At midday, the heat was particularly intense, with the "feels-like" temperature surpassing the actual temperature due to the high humidity. Karachi recorded its highest temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels peaked at 54 percent during the day.

Apart from Karachi, rural areas of Sindh, including Thatta, Badin, and Sujawal, are also expected to experience intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures ranging from 41 to 43 degrees Celsius.

The Chief Meteorologist for Karachi, Sardar Sarfaraz, warned that the heatwave, which has already engulfed Punjab, upper Sindh, and Balochistan, is now spreading to other parts of Sindh, including Karachi. He advised residents to take precautions and stay hydrated.

Sardar Sarfaraz further explained that while temperatures may decrease slightly from June 2nd to 4th due to a drop in atmospheric pressure, the heatwave is expected to intensify again after June 4th. He urged rural Sindh residents to remain vigilant as the heatwave may persist until June 15th.

The rising temperatures have prompted concerns about potential health risks, especially for vulnerable populations. Authorities have advised people to stay indoors, avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, and stay hydrated to mitigate the effects of the heatwave.

