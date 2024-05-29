Southwest China launches inaugural air cargo route to Karachi

A significant milestone in bilateral relations unfolded as southwest China's Guizhou Province inaugurated a groundbreaking air cargo route to Pakistan's bustling metropolis, Karachi.

Marking the formal commencement of operations, an all-cargo aircraft laden with 6 tonnes of merchandise, encompassing apparel, electronic goods, and various commodities, departed from Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou, on Tuesday morning. After a journey spanning nearly six hours, the aircraft touched down in Karachi, signifying the inaugural flight of this pivotal air route, as reported by Xinhua.

This historic initiative marks the first-ever air route connecting Guizhou and Pakistan, underscoring the deepening economic ties and mutual cooperation between the two nations. Furthermore, it represents the province's maiden air freight route with a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) country, cementing its role as a key player in regional connectivity and trade dynamics.

In addition to facilitating trade and commerce, the establishment of this new air route holds immense significance in bolstering Guiyang's stature as a vital cargo distribution center in southwest China. Moreover, it is poised to expedite transit times for Pakistan's high-quality perishable goods to reach Guizhou, enhancing market access and economic opportunities for both regions.

The launch of this air cargo route underscores the strategic partnership between China and Pakistan and exemplifies their shared commitment to fostering greater connectivity and prosperity. As this historic endeavor unfolds, it is expected to unlock new avenues for trade, commerce, and economic collaboration, heralding a new era of bilateral cooperation and development.