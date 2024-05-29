Saadat Hasan Manto's plays to grace NAPA's stage from June 1st

The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) is all set to enchant theater enthusiasts with the timeless dramas of Saadat Hasan Manto, commencing from June 1st.

During a press conference held at NAPA, Rao Jamal Singh Rajput, the director behind the productions, unveiled the schedule for Manto's acclaimed plays, "Akeli" and "Sarhadi," slated to enthrall audiences at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre from June 1st to 8th.

These dramatic renditions of Manto's literary masterpieces represent a first-ever staging in Pakistan, offering an immersive experience distinct from his renowned short stories.

Rao Jamal Rajput emphasized the meticulous preparation that brought these dramas to life over six months, ensuring authenticity in every detail, including the era-appropriate costumes and adherence to the original script.

The event also featured the esteemed cast of the productions, including Hiba Ali Khan, Reham Rafique, Zulfiqar Ghouri, Usman Javaid, and Wahab Shah, who provided insights into their roles, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience for all attendees.