Janhvi Kapoor's punjabi look goes viral

11:00 PM | 29 May, 2024
janhvi kapoor

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor shared some stunning images on the photo-sharing app Instagram, showcasing herself in a traditional Punjabi attire. In these images, she can be seen adorned in vibrant shades of pink and yellow, sporting a Punjabi dress, with a dupatta draped gracefully, and accessorized with large earrings.

The actress was seen strolling through a garden, striking various poses in front of the camera, showcasing her versatile style.

Accompanying the post was an intriguing caption by Janhvi Kapoor, which humorously suggested, "If Mrs. Mahi were a Punjabi girl, she might look something like this, especially for Chandigarh."

In reality, the actress is currently engrossed in promoting her upcoming film "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi," making various appearances, interviews, and even dancing to songs from her film within the industry. Similarly, she chose the city of Chandigarh in Indian Punjab for the film's promotion, engaging with a large audience there.

It's worth noting that her post has garnered over nine lakh views on social media, with Punjabi admirers openly praising her, with one user commenting, "You look like a true Punjabi," another saying, "Sohni Kudi (Beautiful Girl)," and a third expressing, "It seems like the new era of Sridevi has begun."

11:00 PM | 29 May, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor's punjabi look goes viral

