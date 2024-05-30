Family meets missing Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad at AJK police station

ISLAMABAD – Kashmiri poet Ahmad Farhad, who was missing and later found in police custody, met his family members.

Muzaffarabad police allowed the detained poet and journalist to meet his wife, daughter and brother. Farhad's lawyer, Eman Muzari, confirmed the family meeting to the BBC Urdu.

Farhat went missing from his Islamabad residence on May 17. He was found 10 days later after court intervention. Shah, a known critic of establishment, was charged with interfering in government affairs in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

His wife filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court regarding his disappearance, prompting the court to instruct Farhat’s lawyer, Imaan Mazari, to contact AJK authorities.

Mazari reported that Farhad's wife and brother informed her they met with Farhat last night.

Reports state that the Bagh police took Farhat into custody during a routine investigation. The police accused him of obstructing government officials and committing a criminal offense.

His wife revealed that he had been receiving serious threats over the past two years, warning him against writing content perceived as anti-establishment.

In a court hearing last week, Islamabad High Court summoned the sector commander and representatives from ISI and MI. Only inspector general of Islamabad Police appeared, informing the court that Farhat was in the custody of the Bagh police.