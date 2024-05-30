Search

Pakistan

Family meets missing Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad at AJK police station

Web Desk
08:46 AM | 30 May, 2024
Family meets missing Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad at AJK police station
Source: BBC Urdu

ISLAMABAD – Kashmiri poet Ahmad Farhad, who was missing and later found in police custody, met his family members.

Muzaffarabad police allowed the detained poet and journalist to meet his wife, daughter and brother. Farhad's lawyer, Eman Muzari, confirmed the family meeting to the BBC Urdu.

Farhat went missing from his Islamabad residence on May 17. He was found 10 days later after court intervention. Shah, a known critic of establishment, was charged with interfering in government affairs in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

His wife filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court regarding his disappearance, prompting the court to instruct Farhat’s lawyer, Imaan Mazari, to contact AJK authorities.

Mazari reported that Farhad's wife and brother informed her they met with Farhat last night.

Reports state that the Bagh police took Farhat into custody during a routine investigation. The police accused him of obstructing government officials and committing a criminal offense.

His wife revealed that he had been receiving serious threats over the past two years, warning him against writing content perceived as anti-establishment. 

In a court hearing last week, Islamabad High Court summoned the sector commander and representatives from ISI and MI. Only inspector general of Islamabad Police appeared, informing the court that Farhat was in the custody of the Bagh police.

Missing Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad in AJK police custody, Attorney general tells court

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:12 AM | 30 May, 2024

Intense monsoon rains to lash parts of Pakistan this year, PMD warns

10:48 AM | 30 May, 2024

Ex-PM Imran Khan acquitted in two May 9 cases

10:24 AM | 30 May, 2024

Imran Khan appears before Supreme Court today in NAB amendments case

10:01 AM | 30 May, 2024

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell DSP caught selling stolen bikes in Karachi

09:32 AM | 30 May, 2024

Pakistani-origin Shakeel Akram elected as deputy mayor in London's ...

09:05 AM | 30 May, 2024

Pakistan set to launch modern communication satellite PAKSAT MM1 ...

Pakistan

05:51 PM | 27 May, 2024

Public holiday announced on May 28 in Pakistan

09:59 PM | 28 May, 2024

Malik Riaz says in viral audio message he will reveal everything ...

02:12 PM | 28 May, 2024

Has Pakistani govt removed PTA Taxes on mobile phones?

08:42 AM | 29 May, 2024

Balochistan’s Washuk bus tragedy claims 28 lives; dozens injured

11:18 AM | 28 May, 2024

National Savings Jobs 2024; Check all details to apply online

10:29 PM | 28 May, 2024

NAB raids Bahria Town office in Rawalpindi as Malik Riaz refuses to ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:12 AM | 30 May, 2024

Intense monsoon rains to lash parts of Pakistan this year, PMD warns

Gold & Silver

02:22 PM | 29 May, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.5 747.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.14 173.14
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.28 26.58
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.08 26.38
Swiss Franc CHF 305.32 307.82
Thai Bhat THB 7.60 7.75

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: