Missing Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad in AJK police custody, Attorney general tells court

ISLAMABAD – Missing Kashmiri poet and author Ahmed Farhad found in Azad Kashmir police custody, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) informed Islamabad High Court.

Farhad, a known critic of military establishment, went missing from his residence, prompting Islamabad High Court action. The court summoned sector commander of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Islamabad, Military Intelligence in the case.

After the court stern orders, the poet has been located and is currently in the custody of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police. During the hearing related to the poet's disappearance, the AGP presented a report from the Dhirkot police station in AJK confirming Farhad's arrest.

Meanwhile, the detention and the reasons for Farhad's arrest have not been fully disclosed. The court expressed relief over Farhad's recovery, which had been a matter of widespread concern among literary circles and the public.

Kashmiri poet and journalist Ahmed Farhad was known for his criticism of the establishment, he was allegedly abducted by four men outside his home in Islamabad.

His wife, Syeda Urooj Zainab, believes his abduction is linked to his political commentary and reporting.

















