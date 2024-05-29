'All Eyes on Rafah': Bollywood stars extend support to Palestine amid Israeli attacks

Israeli forces continue genocidal massacres against Palestinians in Rafah, and other regions, with nearly two dozen killed in Israeli shelling of a refugee tent encampment lately.

Amid the heartbreaking atrocities, top Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, Rohit Sharma's wife and others come forward to show support for Palestine.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena shared messages on Instagram Stories calling for peace and condemning the violence.

Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Sania Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Samantha Prabhu, Dia Mirza, and Swara Bhasker also extended support for Palestine.

'All Eyes on Rafah' picture gained popularity quickly, but clips from Rafah shared by Palestinian journalists faced restrictions. Some were removed from social media for showing the graphic aftermath of Israeli airstrikes.











