'All Eyes on Rafah': Bollywood stars extend support to Palestine amid Israeli attacks

Israeli forces continue genocidal massacres against Palestinians in Rafah, and other regions, with nearly two dozen killed in Israeli shelling of a refugee tent encampment lately.
Amid the heartbreaking atrocities, top Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, Rohit Sharma's wife and others come forward to show support for Palestine.
Alia Bhatt and Kareena shared messages on Instagram Stories calling for peace and condemning the violence.
Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Sania Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Samantha Prabhu, Dia Mirza, and Swara Bhasker also extended support for Palestine.
'All Eyes on Rafah' picture gained popularity quickly, but clips from Rafah shared by Palestinian journalists faced restrictions. Some were removed from social media for showing the graphic aftermath of Israeli airstrikes.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
