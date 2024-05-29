Attendance, fine rules update for medical students as UHS announces change in policy

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday announced various changes in its policy with an aim to facilitate medical students and regulate the operations of the medical colleges across Punjab.

The changes were approved during the 37th meeting of the UHS Academic Council, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore. Several significant resolutions were also passed to ensure a fair and supportive educational environment.

In a major relief to students, UHS has prohibited medical colleges from imposing fines on students without prior approval from the university.

Medical colleges can no longer impose fines on students without UHS authorization. This decision aims to curb the practice of levying heavy fines on students for minor infractions, which often burden their parents financially, it said.

Furthermore, students will be allowed to avail 18 holidays per year. In case of excess holidays, they will be required to attend additional classes to compensate.