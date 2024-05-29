Attendance, fine rules update for medical students as UHS announces change in policy

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday announced various changes in its policy with an aim to facilitate medical students and regulate the operations of the medical colleges across Punjab.
The changes were approved during the 37th meeting of the UHS Academic Council, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore. Several significant resolutions were also passed to ensure a fair and supportive educational environment.
In a major relief to students, UHS has prohibited medical colleges from imposing fines on students without prior approval from the university.
Medical colleges can no longer impose fines on students without UHS authorization. This decision aims to curb the practice of levying heavy fines on students for minor infractions, which often burden their parents financially, it said.
Furthermore, students will be allowed to avail 18 holidays per year. In case of excess holidays, they will be required to attend additional classes to compensate.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.