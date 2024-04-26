UHS announces result of MBBS Annual Examination 2023 (check results)

LAHORE – University of Health Sciences has declared the result of final professional MBBS annual examination 2023.
Overall 5,792 candidates from 44 medical colleges appeared in the exams, it said, adding that the pass percentage stands at 92.35 percent. It said that 5,333 passed the exams and 442 could not clear them.
Sana Murtaza daughter of Ghulam Murtaza from Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad, secured the first position while Zohaib Ahmed son of Muhammad Ajmjad from Nishtar Medical College, Multan bagged second position.
Arooma Aziz daughter of Mian Aziz Ahmad from Nishtar Medical College, Multan, stood third in the annual examinations.
MBBS Students can check there results here.
The university said rechecking applications received after the due date of May 8 shall not be entertained in any circumstances.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.