UHS announces result of MBBS Annual Examination 2023 (check results)

LAHORE – University of Health Sciences has declared the result of final professional MBBS annual examination 2023.

Overall 5,792 candidates from 44 medical colleges appeared in the exams, it said, adding that the pass percentage stands at 92.35 percent. It said that 5,333 passed the exams and 442 could not clear them.

Sana Murtaza daughter of Ghulam Murtaza from Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad, secured the first position while Zohaib Ahmed son of Muhammad Ajmjad from Nishtar Medical College, Multan bagged second position.

Arooma Aziz daughter of Mian Aziz Ahmad from Nishtar Medical College, Multan, stood third in the annual examinations.

MBBS Students can check there results here.

The university said rechecking applications received after the due date of May 8 shall not be entertained in any circumstances.