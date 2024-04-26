Good news for Afghan refugees in Pakistan!

Pakistan has extended the validity of Afghan refugee Proof of Registration (POR) cards until June 30.

The move has come amid an ongoing effort to deport unregistered foreigners from the country.

POR cards, issued by Pakistani authorities, serve as official identification for Afghan refugees, granting them legal status and access to essential services like education, healthcare and banking.

The extension of POR cards is a periodic process, contingent upon political and security dynamics between Pakistan and Afghanistan. It typically involves review by the Pakistani government in consultation with international bodies such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Following a recommendation from the Ministry of State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), the federal cabinet approved the extension, facilitating POR cardholders to continue benefiting from various services in Pakistan until June 30, 2024.

This decision aligns with Pakistan's broader initiative to repatriate illegal immigrants, particularly Afghans, amid security concerns triggered by a surge in militant activities.

While registered Afghan refugees have expressed concerns about their uncertain future, Pakistani officials maintain that the deportation drive is necessary due to security threats posed by Afghan nationals, some of whom have been involved in lethal attacks.

In response, Afghan authorities in Kabul have contested the deportation drive, arguing that Afghan nationals are not responsible for Pakistan's security challenges and asserting that Pakistan should have engaged in dialogue and allowed more time for repatriation.