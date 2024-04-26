World Economic Forum: PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on April 28

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a visit to Saudi Arabia to participate in a two-day World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Riyadh beginning April 28.

Sharif is going to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Pakistan's foreign office confirmed this development, highlighting the warm relations between the two countries, marked by frequent high-level engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

This visit follows a recent meeting between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Pakistani officials in Islamabad. Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif and the Saudi Crown Prince convened in Makkah, discussing Saudi Arabia's commitment to accelerate its $5 billion investments in Pakistan.

According to Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the foreign office spokesperson, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar have received invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, to attend the WEF Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy in Riyadh from April 28 to 29.

This event presents an opportunity for the Pakistani delegation to engage with global leaders and heads of international organizations. The participation of Pakistan's leadership will focus on presenting the country's priorities, including global health architecture, inclusive growth, regional collaboration, and the balance between promoting growth and energy consumption.

Additionally, Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to attend the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, Gambia, from May 4 to 5. The conference, themed "Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development," will address various regional and global issues such as Palestine, Islamophobia, climate change, and minority rights.

Preceding the Summit, senior officials will convene on April 30 and May 1 to discuss session documents and prepare a report for the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting on May 1-2. The CFM will then submit its findings to the Summit.

The Summit's agenda includes discussions on political, economic, humanitarian, social, and cultural matters affecting the Islamic world, as well as hate speech, Islamophobia, dialogue promotion, climate change, and food security. The session will conclude with a final communique and resolutions on pertinent issues. The Islamic Summit, a key organ of the OIC, gathers leaders from 57 member states to address and implement decisions concerning the Muslim world's welfare and development.