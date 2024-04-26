Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

World Economic Forum: PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on April 28

Web Desk
08:47 PM | 26 Apr, 2024
World Economic Forum: PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on April 28
Source: File photo

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a visit to Saudi Arabia to participate in a two-day World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Riyadh beginning April 28.

Sharif is going to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Pakistan's foreign office confirmed this development, highlighting the warm relations between the two countries, marked by frequent high-level engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

This visit follows a recent meeting between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Pakistani officials in Islamabad. Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif and the Saudi Crown Prince convened in Makkah, discussing Saudi Arabia's commitment to accelerate its $5 billion investments in Pakistan.

According to Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the foreign office spokesperson, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar have received invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, to attend the WEF Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy in Riyadh from April 28 to 29.

This event presents an opportunity for the Pakistani delegation to engage with global leaders and heads of international organizations. The participation of Pakistan's leadership will focus on presenting the country's priorities, including global health architecture, inclusive growth, regional collaboration, and the balance between promoting growth and energy consumption.

Additionally, Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to attend the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, Gambia, from May 4 to 5. The conference, themed "Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development," will address various regional and global issues such as Palestine, Islamophobia, climate change, and minority rights.

Preceding the Summit, senior officials will convene on April 30 and May 1 to discuss session documents and prepare a report for the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting on May 1-2. The CFM will then submit its findings to the Summit.

The Summit's agenda includes discussions on political, economic, humanitarian, social, and cultural matters affecting the Islamic world, as well as hate speech, Islamophobia, dialogue promotion, climate change, and food security. The session will conclude with a final communique and resolutions on pertinent issues. The Islamic Summit, a key organ of the OIC, gathers leaders from 57 member states to address and implement decisions concerning the Muslim world's welfare and development.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:47 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

World Economic Forum: PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on April 28

08:16 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Good news for Afghan refugees in Pakistan!

08:04 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

When will Summer Vacations 2024 start in Sindh?

07:31 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

UHS announces result of MBBS Annual Examination 2023 (check results)

06:29 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to don Elite Force uniform on passing out ...

06:23 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Pakistan plans tax on domestic, commercial solar panel setups

Most viewed

11:51 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

Who leaked Usama Bhalli's viral videos online?

10:37 AM | 25 Apr, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz wears police uniform to attend passing out parade

07:36 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Teen kills friend for eating girlfriend's burger in Karachi

11:31 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Punjab Police comes to Maryam Nawaz's defence after uniform ...

01:49 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Nazish Jahangir clears the air amid Babar Azam controversy

07:15 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Woman arrested after viral video of running car over motorway police

Advertisement

Latest

08:47 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

World Economic Forum: PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on April 28

Gold & Silver

01:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Gold rates increase by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.95 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.30 74
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.57 748.57
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.8 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.93 40.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.61 912.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.28 58.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.48 731.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.52 77.22
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 305.43 307.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.51 7.66

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: