When will Summer Vacations 2024 start in Sindh?

KARACHI – With the start of the summer season, school students in Sindh are eagerly waiting for the longest vacations of the year.

Sindh Education Department announces summer vacations for school to save the students from harsh impact of the weather as the temperature can reach up to 40 degrees Celsius or even higher in Karachi and other cities this year.

Normally, the schools are closed for two months every year in Sindh. Last year, Summer Vacations started on June 1, 2023, and continued till July 31, 2023.

Sindh Summer Vacations 2024

In 2024, summer vacations are expected to begin on June 1 (Saturday), with school reopening on August 1 (Thursday).

However, the education department will make the final decision about the vacations in Sindh.