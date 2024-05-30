Pakistani-origin Shakeel Akram elected as deputy mayor in London's Hounslow Borough

LONDON – Pakistani origin Malik Shakeel Akram has been elected unopposed as the Deputy Mayor of Hounslow - London's largest council, in another honour for the 1.2 million Pakistani community in the United Kingdom.
The annual ceremony for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hounslow Borough in West London was held recently in which Karen Smith was elected as the Mayor while Malik Shakeel Akram became Deputy Mayor.
Former Member of Parliament Ruth Cadbury and Seema Malhotra, who attended the ceremony, called Deputy Mayor Malik Shakeel Akram excellent choice for the role, and extended support to new members.
All the councilors and notable personalities from the community who attended the event also expressed full confidence in Mayor Karen Smith and Deputy Mayor Malik Shakeel Akram.
Council members also hailed the services of former Mayor of Hounslow Afzal Kiani.
Deputy Mayor Malik Shakeel Akram called it a matter of pride for Pakistan and said he would make every effort for the welfare of the Hounslow community. He also expressed his commitment to serve the council impartially.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
