Work on M-8 to commence as top priority, says Asim Bajwa
Web Desk
12:09 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
Work on M-8 to commence as top priority, says Asim Bajwa
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that work on M-8 to commence as top priority.

In a tweet today (Sunday), Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Asim Bajwa has said that Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 146km long part from Hoshab to Awaran at the estimated cost of Rs26 billion.

He further said that construction of this road in remote districts of Kech/Awaran is a beacon of light for the impoverished South Balochistan as it will change lives.

