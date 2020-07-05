Work on M-8 to commence as top priority, says Asim Bajwa
Share
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that work on M-8 to commence as top priority.
In a tweet today (Sunday), Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Asim Bajwa has said that Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 146km long part from Hoshab to Awaran at the estimated cost of Rs26 billion.
Work on M-8 to commence as top priority.CDWP approval obtained for 146 KMs-cost Rs.26 Bn-Hoshab to Awaran(purple dotted portion on map).This road in remote districts of Kech/Awaran is a beacon of light for impoverished South Balochistan,will change lives #cpec #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/tsHAB12E4a— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 5, 2020
He further said that construction of this road in remote districts of Kech/Awaran is a beacon of light for the impoverished South Balochistan as it will change lives.
- COVID-19: India overtakes Russia as 3rd worst-hit county in the world12:07 AM | 6 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 231,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,746 confirmed ...11:49 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
-
- Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah likely to visit Pakistan11:25 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
-
- Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I appeal the President to help the needy artists of Pakistan: Ali ...02:22 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar Zaqa06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020