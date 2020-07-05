Work on M-8 to commence as top priority, says Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that work on M-8 to commence as top priority.

In a tweet today (Sunday), Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Asim Bajwa has said that Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 146km long part from Hoshab to Awaran at the estimated cost of Rs26 billion.

Work on M-8 to commence as top priority.CDWP approval obtained for 146 KMs-cost Rs.26 Bn-Hoshab to Awaran(purple dotted portion on map).This road in remote districts of Kech/Awaran is a beacon of light for impoverished South Balochistan,will change lives #cpec #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/tsHAB12E4a — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 5, 2020

He further said that construction of this road in remote districts of Kech/Awaran is a beacon of light for the impoverished South Balochistan as it will change lives.