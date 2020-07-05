WHO urges countries to wake up, take control of COVID-19 spread

12:44 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
WHO urges countries to wake up, take control of COVID-19 spread
Share

GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries hit by coronavirus disease to wake up to pandemic situation on the ground and to take control of spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Talking to reporters in Geneva, WHO Emergencies Director Michael Ryan said if countries proceed with opening up without the capacity to cope with likely caseload then you end up in a worst-case scenario otherwise more people will die.

Earlier, the WHO had warned that countries that do not use every option available to them to tackle novel coronavirus pandemic likely to face a long, hard road ahead to beat the disease.

More From This Category
COVID-19: India overtakes Russia as 3rd worst-hit ...
12:07 AM | 6 Jul, 2020
Rapper Kanye West running for US presidency
11:42 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
Taj Mahal to reopen amid record daily coronavirus ...
08:56 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
WHO urges countries to wake up, take control of ...
12:44 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
Israeli border police commander tests positive ...
10:56 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
US aircraft carriers conduct drills in South ...
08:59 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rapper Kanye West running for US presidency
11:42 PM | 5 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr