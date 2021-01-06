Iran holds first-ever indigenous drone drills

TEHRAN – Iran’s military has concluded its first-ever drill for locally made drones days after the death anniversary of a top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani via drone strike in Iraq.

Hundreds of drones were showcased and tested as part of a two-day event held in the northern province of Semnan.

Mahmoud Mousavi, deputy chief of army operations, told state-run IRNA that the drill included aerial targeting and destruction of objectives using air-to-air missiles, hitting land targets using bombs and missiles, and employing loitering munitions, also known as “kamikaze drones”.

Mousavi further said that constantly monitoring the borders through the drones is among the aims of the maneuver.

Iran also successfully test-fired Azarakhsh (Thunderstorm) missile from its Karrar-class drone at the second day of military drills on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Mahmoud said Azarakhsh- air-to-air missile could successfully identify and annihilate its hypothetical targets.

Meanwhile, Iran has filed a “red notice” request through Interpol for the arrest of US president Donald Trump and 47 other top US officials for the assassination of top general Qassem Soleimani.