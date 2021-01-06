NACTA issues terror alert for Karachi
Web Desk
09:04 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a terror alert for Karachi, warning that the foreign agencies are involved in planning to carry terror activity in the Sindh capital.

The handout issued by the NACTA read that that key government buildings or installations could be targeted in the attack by foreign-backed terror elements, local media reported.

Home Department, IG Sindh and Rangers have been informed about the threat.

