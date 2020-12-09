Pakistani military on high alert as India planning false flag attack
PAF on ‘red alert’ amid abnormal IAF activity and mobilization of Indian troops
ISLAMABAD – India appears to be planning to stage another false flag operation in a bid to disrupt regional peace, reports in local media suggested on Wednesday.
The Indian move aims to divert world’s attention from its internal and external issues, according to Pakistani media outlets.
REVEALED: Indian Chronicles – how a massive 15-year influence operation successfully targeted the EU & UN with 750+ fake local media and 10+ zombie-NGOs.— EU DisinfoLab (@DisinfoEU) December 9, 2020
Executive Summary & full report: https://t.co/W3IAxQTOqZ
Here are the facts 👇 (1/n) pic.twitter.com/eXW6bh48gv
To counter any Indian aggression like last year’s Balakot drama, Pakistan’s armed forces were placed on high alert after India’s planning for surgical strike, the reports added.
Pakistan, China hold joint air force drills near ... 10:33 AM | 9 Dec, 2020
BEIJING/ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the People’s Liberation Army Air Force started a joint ...
In February last year, India attempted for flag operation but failed despite that it had already failed to conduct unsuccessful surgical strike in Pakistan.
Besides this, Indian media was running a successful campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s anti-farmers policies.
Operation Swift Retort: How Pakistan carried out ... 02:36 PM | 15 Sep, 2019
ISLAMABAD – For the first time since the two South Asian rivals engaged in a rare aerial dogfight earlier this year, ...
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
