Pakistani military on high alert as India planning false flag attack

PAF on ‘red alert’ amid abnormal IAF activity and mobilization of Indian troops
Web Desk
10:12 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Pakistani military on high alert as India planning false flag attack
ISLAMABAD – India appears to be planning to stage another false flag operation in a bid to disrupt regional peace, reports in local media suggested on Wednesday.

The Indian move aims to divert world’s attention from its internal and external issues, according to Pakistani media outlets.

To counter any Indian aggression like last year’s Balakot drama, Pakistan’s armed forces were placed on high alert after India’s planning for surgical strike, the reports added.

In February last year, India attempted for flag operation but failed despite that it had already failed to conduct unsuccessful surgical strike in Pakistan.

Besides this, Indian media was running a successful campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s anti-farmers policies.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

