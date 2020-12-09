Pakistani military on high alert as India planning false flag attack

ISLAMABAD – India appears to be planning to stage another false flag operation in a bid to disrupt regional peace, reports in local media suggested on Wednesday.

The Indian move aims to divert world’s attention from its internal and external issues, according to Pakistani media outlets.

REVEALED: Indian Chronicles – how a massive 15-year influence operation successfully targeted the EU & UN with 750+ fake local media and 10+ zombie-NGOs.



Executive Summary & full report: https://t.co/W3IAxQTOqZ

Here are the facts 👇 (1/n)

To counter any Indian aggression like last year’s Balakot drama, Pakistan’s armed forces were placed on high alert after India’s planning for surgical strike, the reports added.

In February last year, India attempted for flag operation but failed despite that it had already failed to conduct unsuccessful surgical strike in Pakistan.

Besides this, Indian media was running a successful campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s anti-farmers policies.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.