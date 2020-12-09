World Bank approves $300 million loan for Pakistan
Web Desk
11:17 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
World Bank approves $300 million loan for Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – The World Bank has approved a USD$300 million loan for the execution of two projects in southern Pakistan.

The loan will be used for the two projects aimed at building “resilience to natural disasters and health emergencies” in the southern Sindh province.

These investments, according to the bank, will help Pakistan counter floods and droughts in Sindh, strengthen solid waste management in Karachi - the country’s commercial capital - and tackle recurrent urban flooding and public health emergencies in the city.

“Building resilience to natural disasters and health emergencies is an important and urgent agenda in Pakistan, which will help save lives and protect the economy,” said Najy Benhassine, the bank's country director for Pakistan.

“The debilitating impact of recent floods in Karachi, droughts and extreme rainfall in Sindh, and of course the COVID-19 pandemic make it imperative that risk reduction investments strengthen multi-sectoral dialogue and coordination at the city, provincial, and national levels to ensure protections for vulnerable communities and fight the spread of disease,” he said in a statement.

In June, Pakistan received $500 million from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank each to prop up its struggling economy that has taken a hit from the global coronavirus restrictions.

More From This Category
Pakistani military on high alert as India ...
10:12 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Petition to restrain PDM from holding Lahore ...
10:02 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Weather turns colder after first winter rain in ...
09:39 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
PDM 'receiving foreign funding’ for anti-PTI ...
08:37 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Pakistan rejects US designation on religious ...
07:08 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
PM Imran shares photos of GB again – with ...
09:19 PM | 9 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran shares photos of GB again – with proper credit to photographer
09:19 PM | 9 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr