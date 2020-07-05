PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tests negative for coronavirus
Share
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has recovered from novel coronavirus.
According to media details, Shehbaz Sharif’s COVID-19 test turned negative today (Sunday).
PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that doctors have advised the PML-N president to get tested for antibodies in three weeks.
The doctors have also advised Shehbaz Sharif to continue extreme caution until result of the test, she added.
On June 4, Shehbaz Sharif’s sample for coronavirus test was collected by Institute of Public Health in light of order of Lahore High Court (LHC). The court has directed director of the institute to submit report of opposition leader’s test in the court.
Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June.
- COVID-19: India overtakes Russia as 3rd worst-hit county in the world12:07 AM | 6 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 231,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,746 confirmed ...11:49 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
-
- Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah likely to visit Pakistan11:25 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
-
- Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I appeal the President to help the needy artists of Pakistan: Ali ...02:22 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar Zaqa06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020