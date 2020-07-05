PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tests negative for coronavirus

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has recovered from novel coronavirus.

According to media details, Shehbaz Sharif’s COVID-19 test turned negative today (Sunday).

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that doctors have advised the PML-N president to get tested for antibodies in three weeks.

The doctors have also advised Shehbaz Sharif to continue extreme caution until result of the test, she added.

On June 4, Shehbaz Sharif’s sample for coronavirus test was collected by Institute of Public Health in light of order of Lahore High Court (LHC). The court has directed director of the institute to submit report of opposition leader’s test in the court.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June.