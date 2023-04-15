Pakistan Army’s top brass vows to pursue the goals set by NSC to crush terrorism menace

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army’s top brass vowed to continue its fight against terrorists through the goals set by National Security Committee, the military’s media wing said.

Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir on Friday chaired the 257th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The armed forces commanders reviewed the domestic and regional environments including external and internal security challenges in CCC and affirmed that the military leadership is cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges and it resolves to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with the support of the resilient people of Pakistan.

It was resolved to fully support national responses against internal and external threats. Officials highlighted that as security forces are undertaking intelligence-based operations in areas along the western border, there was a need to adopt an approach to eradicate the menace of terrorism on a permanent basis.

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), presided the 257th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ today.



The forum reviewed domestic and regional environment including external and internal security challenges Pakistan confronts.

The forum affirmed that military… pic.twitter.com/GqOj50KIdh — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) April 15, 2023

Top Army officials vowed to focus on a counter-terrorism campaign against militants as approved by the government, through whole of the system approach that will lead towards eradicating permissive factors of terrorism, extremism, and instability.

This was the first conference held after the army chief briefed lawmakers in National Assembly in which Army Chief General Asim Munir acknowledged that a strategy to engage with terrorists had allowed them to regroup in the tribal areas as the political and military leadership agreed to revisit the anti-terrorism strategy.

During the briefing, the top commander also apprised the PM and parliamentarians about plans of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and security forces’ endeavours to counter them.