What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from April 16?

ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products are likely to go up from tomorrow (April 16) in wake of rising oil prices in the international market.
The already distressed people will face a major blow as the prices of petroleum products are expected to increase by Rs10-14 per litre for the next fortnight.
In the last fortnight review, the petrol prices remain unchanged but the soaring prices in the international market and further depreciation of local currency would affect the prices of the basic commodity.
As of now, the price of petrol is Rs272 per litre, which is expected to climb up to Rs286.77 per litre in the aftermath of global oil prices. Currently, the government is charging an Rs50 per litre levy on petrol with no GST.
Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel is expected to remain unchanged.
Petrol subsidy for bike owners
The government subsidy plan to make petrol cheaper for two-wheelers and hatchback vehicles has hit a roadblock as dealers are not confident to participate. Several other factors are also blocking the implementation of the subsidy.
The government is also trying not to irk IMF as global lender earlier expressed reserves over the cheap petrol.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|949.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Karachi
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Quetta
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Attock
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Multan
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
