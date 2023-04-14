'Anti-terror' funds to KP questioned as top military leadership briefs lawmakers inside Parliament

ISLAMABAD – Lawmakers raised questions about funds issued to the Khyber Pakunkhwa government for anti-terror activities and reasons behind resurgence of terrorism in the country as top military leadership attended an in-camera session of the National Assembly on Friday.

The session of the lower house of the parliament was chaired by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to discussion current security situation in the country.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum and other security officials were present in the huddle which was also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and other lawmakers.

The four provincial chief ministers, chief secretaries and IGPs were also invited by the NA Secretariat to the meeting.

Reports said the lawmakers thumped the desks in appreciation as the army chief entered the National Assembly to attend the session.

During the session, PM Shehbaz Sharif questioned how the KP government spent funds it received from the Centre since 2010 to curb the terrorism. “Where did the anti-terror funds go and who brought back terrorism to Pakistan?” he questioned.

Earlier, COAS Asim Munir felicitated the lawmakers on the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan and paid a tribute to its makers. He said, “Centre of gravity is Pakistani public,” adding that the Constitution and Parliament reflected the public opinion.

On Thursday, the premier had said the members of NA will be allowed to raise their questions and concerns regarding security at the special session.

He assured that the concerns of the members would be addressed and that no such thing would be done which deteriorates the situation. He said our effort will be to fix the problems.

Last week, the National Security Committee (NSC) approved the launch of an all-out comprehensive operation with the support of the nation and the government with renewed resolve and determination to get rid of the menace of terrorism.

The approval to this effect was accorded in the 41st meeting of the NSC chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This comprehensive and all-out operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestation from Pakistan will also include efforts at the political, diplomatic security, economic and social levels.

A high-level committee has also been constituted in this regard that will prepare recommendations regarding its implementation and limitations within two weeks.