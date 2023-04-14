Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces 6-day holidays on Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced six-day holiday for the festival of Eidul Fitr across the province.

The eid vacation will begin from April 21 and will continue till April 26, said an official notification issued on Friday.

Earlier, the federal and Punjab governments have announced five holiday on the eve of the festival of sweets. The holidays will be observed from April 21 to April 25.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 20 for the sighting of the Eidul Fitr crescent moon.

The meeting will be held at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad and will be presided over by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, an official statement said.