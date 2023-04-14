Search

SRK's daughter Suhana makes her commercial debut

Noor Fatima 06:35 PM | 14 Apr, 2023
SRK's daughter Suhana makes her commercial debut
Source: Instagram

The hottest debutante of Bollywood, Suhana Khan, is turning heads and garnering praise for her latest venture. Bagging her first international project, the daughter of Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan, has proven that she inherited her father's prowess and is ready to reign the industry.

The budding starlet recently appeared in a commercial for the international makeup brand Maybelline and became its ambassador in India. The advertisement featured a confident, poised, and stunning Suhana who makes a "colossal" influence on the audience. 

Khan showed gratitude for the opportunity and captioned the post, "Thrilled to be the new face of Maybelline New York and to share the space with amazing women!"  

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

An elated Shah Rukh Khan couldn't stop gushing affection and love for his princess and tweeted, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!!"

Apart from SRK, Suhana's mother Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor, Zoe Akhtar, Ridhima Kapoor, Tania Shroff, and many more faces of the Indian entertainment fraternity praised the young diva on her latest venture.

On the acting front, Khan is all set to debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies this year. The project is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics by the same name, releasing on Netflix soon. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, the project is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film also marks the debuts of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

