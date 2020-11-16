8 died on spot as van falls into ravine near Nowshera
12:05 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
Share
NOWSHERA – At least eight people were killed, including two women, after a vehicle fell in a ditch in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
As per the sources, eight of the passengers died on the spot. The driver lost the control of the vehicle while making a turn which results in the collapse.
Rescue officials arrived and have shifted the injured to hospital.
Children are among the 11 travellers who are injured.
-
- LNG Corruption Case: Ex-PM Abbasi, Miftah Ismail Indicted02:25 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
-
- Schools, colleges to remain open amid Covid-19 spike01:30 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
-
-
-
- Amir Liaqat requests people to for his recovery from coronavirus11:55 AM | 16 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020