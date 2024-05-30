Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell DSP caught selling stolen bikes in Karachi

Pakistan's largest city Karachi saw surge in bike thefts and snatching incidents amounting to a staggering Rs194.1 million, and now a senior officer of DSP rank caught red-handed selling stolen bikes.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nijabat Hussain stationed at the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) in Karachi was caught in the act in a sting operation while selling stolen motorcycles.

Famous anchorperson Iqrarul Hassan exposed the police officer involved in corrupt practices. The operation revealed that DSP was selling motorcycles that had been recovered after theft, often without informing the owners.

During the sting, the journo team approached police team to purchase two bike from him, recording all conversations related to the transactions. This incident sparked new controversy, raising concerns about the integrity of police officials.

After sting operation, SSP AVLC Arif Aslam Rao removed DSP Nijabat Hussain from his position and started an inquiry.