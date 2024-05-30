Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell DSP caught selling stolen bikes in Karachi

Pakistan's largest city Karachi saw surge in bike thefts and snatching incidents amounting to a staggering Rs194.1 million, and now a senior officer of DSP rank caught red-handed selling stolen bikes.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nijabat Hussain stationed at the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) in Karachi was caught in the act in a sting operation while selling stolen motorcycles.
Famous anchorperson Iqrarul Hassan exposed the police officer involved in corrupt practices. The operation revealed that DSP was selling motorcycles that had been recovered after theft, often without informing the owners.
During the sting, the journo team approached police team to purchase two bike from him, recording all conversations related to the transactions. This incident sparked new controversy, raising concerns about the integrity of police officials.
After sting operation, SSP AVLC Arif Aslam Rao removed DSP Nijabat Hussain from his position and started an inquiry.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
