Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

TV anchor Iqrarul Hassan’s house attacked in Lahore

Web Desk
02:43 PM | 8 Mar, 2024
TV anchor Iqrarul Hassan’s house attacked in Lahore

LAHORE – In a startling turn of events, the residence of the known TV anchor Iqrar ul Hassan was targeted in a gunfire attack in Lahore.

The incident unfolded during the wee hours of Friday, as multiple gunshots pierced through Hassan’s residence, instigating widespread panic in the neighbourhood.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing experience, providing vivid accounts of the attackers swiftly fleeing the scene following the assault. Law enforcement agencies wasted no time in responding, launching an immediate investigation into the matter.

Thankfully, initial reports brought a sense of relief as they confirmed that the attack did not result in any injuries or fatalities.

Remarkably, this was not an isolated occurrence. Hassan disclosed a similar incident that transpired just a few days prior, prompting him to formally lodge a complaint with the relevant authorities.

During the investigation, authorities discovered 9 mm bullet casings in the vicinity of Hassan’s residence.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

02:43 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

TV anchor Iqrarul Hassan’s house attacked in Lahore

11:56 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Sonya Hussyn writes a "letter" to herself, embraces self-love and ...

11:32 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Sarah Khan turns out to be Deepika Padukone's fan!

11:07 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Maha Kazmi calls out Ahmed Ali Butt for "handing out character ...

10:33 AM | 7 Mar, 2024

Komal Meer raises temperature with new bold video 

11:02 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, to debut direct "Stardom"

Lifestyle

10:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

'Tere Bin' to be produced in India? Ekta Kapoor starts casting ...

07:06 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Lollywood diva Zubab Rana in a chill out mood (See Photos)

06:24 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Azekah Daniel raises the heat in red outfit

01:44 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

WATCH — Lollywood stars grace Kinza Hashmi's pre-birthday bash

Advertisement

Latest

03:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024: Expected office timings in Punjab from March 12

Gold & Silver

03:04 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 8 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 303.2 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.73 750.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.17 917.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.37 733.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.94 319.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: