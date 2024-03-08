TV anchor Iqrarul Hassan’s house attacked in Lahore

LAHORE – In a startling turn of events, the residence of the known TV anchor Iqrar ul Hassan was targeted in a gunfire attack in Lahore.

The incident unfolded during the wee hours of Friday, as multiple gunshots pierced through Hassan’s residence, instigating widespread panic in the neighbourhood.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing experience, providing vivid accounts of the attackers swiftly fleeing the scene following the assault. Law enforcement agencies wasted no time in responding, launching an immediate investigation into the matter.

Thankfully, initial reports brought a sense of relief as they confirmed that the attack did not result in any injuries or fatalities.

Remarkably, this was not an isolated occurrence. Hassan disclosed a similar incident that transpired just a few days prior, prompting him to formally lodge a complaint with the relevant authorities.

During the investigation, authorities discovered 9 mm bullet casings in the vicinity of Hassan’s residence.