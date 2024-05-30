Imran Khan appears before Supreme Court today in NAB amendments case

Jailed former PM will make virtual appearance via video link from his prison
Islamabad – Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PTI leader Imran Khan will appear virtually before Supreme Court through a videolink from Adiala Jail for hearing of case regarding amendments to NAB law.
Supreme Court of Pakistan's five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, will resume hearing the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 amendment case today.
Khan requested personal appearance in the case, submitting a letter to the court through Adiala Jail administration. The court had previously ordered his appearance via video link on May 17 but he did not get a chance to make any arguments.
PTI founding chairman challenged amendments made to the NAB 1999 by PDM government, aiming to restore graft cases closed against political leaders and public office-holders.
The case involves 2022 amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, which Imran challenged, claiming they benefited influential individuals and legitimized corruption.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
