Imran Khan appears before Supreme Court today in NAB amendments case

Islamabad – Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PTI leader Imran Khan will appear virtually before Supreme Court through a videolink from Adiala Jail for hearing of case regarding amendments to NAB law.

Supreme Court of Pakistan's five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, will resume hearing the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 amendment case today.

Khan requested personal appearance in the case, submitting a letter to the court through Adiala Jail administration. The court had previously ordered his appearance via video link on May 17 but he did not get a chance to make any arguments.

PTI founding chairman challenged amendments made to the NAB 1999 by PDM government, aiming to restore graft cases closed against political leaders and public office-holders.

The case involves 2022 amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, which Imran challenged, claiming they benefited influential individuals and legitimized corruption.



