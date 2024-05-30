Search

Imran Khan appears before Supreme Court today in NAB amendments case

Jailed former PM will make virtual appearance via video link from his prison

Web Desk
10:24 AM | 30 May, 2024
Islamabad – Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PTI leader Imran Khan will appear virtually before Supreme Court through a videolink from Adiala Jail for hearing of case regarding amendments to NAB law.

Supreme Court of Pakistan's five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, will resume hearing the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 amendment case today.

Khan requested personal appearance in the case, submitting a letter to the court through Adiala Jail administration. The court had previously ordered his appearance via video link on May 17 but he did not get a chance to make any arguments. 

PTI founding chairman challenged amendments made to the NAB 1999 by PDM government, aiming to restore graft cases closed against political leaders and public office-holders.

The case involves 2022 amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, which Imran challenged, claiming they benefited influential individuals and legitimized corruption.
 
More to follow...

