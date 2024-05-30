Search

Pakistan set to launch modern communication satellite PAKSAT MM1 today

Launch ceremony will be broadcast live from Suparco’s offices in Islamabad and Karachi\

09:05 AM | 30 May, 2024
Pakistan set to launch modern communication satellite PAKSAT MM1 today
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is all set for another space endeavor with launch of latest communication satellite, PAKSAT MM1, into space today.

The Asian nation is launching communication satellite weeks after successful deployment of ICUBE-Qamar into lunar orbit. The ICUBE-Q satellite is remote sensing observation nanosatellite and is one of the four international payloads of the Chang'e 6 lunar sample-return mission launched on May 3.

Following the ICUBE-Q's success, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) is set to launch PAKSAT MM1 satellite from Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) in China's Zeyuan Town.

Suparco officials called MM1 Satellite a result of tireless efforts of Pakistani scientists and engineers, designed to meet the growing needs of the country in communication and connectivity.

The satellite is expected to open a digital era in Pakistan by providing Internet access to remote areas.

The launch ceremony of communication satellite will be broadcast live from Suparco’s offices in Islamabad and Karachi.

The satellite will help the current demand of the telecom sector and its advanced capabilities will address the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity.

With its launch, the country will get improved broadband internet, TV broadcasting, Mobile bank and VSAT connectivity.

Pakistan’s first lunar mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' successfully launched

