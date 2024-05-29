Amidst a wave of controversy, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has strongly criticized recent remarks made by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott regarding the country's general elections. In her speech at the Asma Jahangir conference last month, Marriott expressed concerns about Pakistan's February 8 elections, quoting British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

In her address, Marriott expressed apprehensions over the exclusion of certain political parties from contesting, the alleged use of legal maneuvers to bar political leaders from participation, and restrictions imposed on recognizable party symbols. She underscored the imperative of fostering an open society and a vibrant democracy in Pakistan.

However, the Supreme Court registrar, in a pointed letter to Marriott, contested her assertions, deeming them unsubstantiated. The registrar clarified that the elections were conducted in accordance with the law, following swift resolution of disputes between the President and the Election Commission.

Furthermore, the letter delved into the Supreme Court's previous rulings on political party eligibility and the conduct of intra-party elections. It underscored the judiciary's unwavering commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring strict adherence to legal provisions.

Beyond the immediate context, the letter also invoked historical analogies, urging a candid acknowledgment of past missteps and a commitment to transparency. It emphasized the importance of fostering mutual respect and understanding in international relations, anchored in principles of openness, equality, and humanity.

Issued under the directives of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the letter not only reaffirms the Supreme Court's steadfast dedication to democratic norms but also extends a call for reciprocity and mutual respect in bilateral relations with Britain.