Intra Afghan talks to start in Qatar tomorrow  

10:57 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
DOHA – The intra-Afghan peace talks will begin in Doha, Qatar tomorrow (Saturday). 

Qatari Special Envoy to Minister of Foreign Affairs Mutlaq Al Qahtani in an officially released statement has made the announcement.     

Meanwhile, talking to newsmen at White House, US President Donald Trump said the United States (US) will play an important role in bringing all Afghan parties together to end the decades-long war.       

He said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be in Doha for the beginning of talks.        

