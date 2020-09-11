Punjab forms high-level committee to investigate motorway rape case

LAHORE - Punjab government has constituted a high level committee and tasked it to complete the investigation of the Motorway rape case within three days.

According to media reports, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat will head the committee while Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Momin Agha, Additional IG Special Branch, DIG Investigation Punjab and DG Forensic Science Agency will be the other members.

The committee will submit the report to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani has also constituted a six-member special investigation committee to investigate the case.