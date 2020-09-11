Punjab forms high-level committee to investigate motorway rape case
11:27 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
Share
LAHORE - Punjab government has constituted a high level committee and tasked it to complete the investigation of the Motorway rape case within three days.
According to media reports, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat will head the committee while Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Momin Agha, Additional IG Special Branch, DIG Investigation Punjab and DG Forensic Science Agency will be the other members.
The committee will submit the report to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.
Inspector General (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani has also constituted a six-member special investigation committee to investigate the case.
- Journalist arrested for 'controversial' post on social media11:55 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Bahrain becomes latest Arab country to recongise Israel11:54 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Late businessman Kamran Ilahi’s widow deprived of Rs390 million ...10:01 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Quaid’s vision of peaceful, prosperous Pakistan remains our goal: ...09:13 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
-
Zoe Viccaji is expecting her first child
05:49 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Celebrities who recently tested positive for Coronavirus05:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Akshay Kumar reveals he drinks cow urine everyday04:24 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan02:19 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020