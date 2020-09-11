Pakistan among countries to follow in fighting future pandemics: WHO
Web Desk
01:37 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
Pakistan among countries to follow in fighting future pandemics: WHO
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed Pakistan among seven other countries, the world can learn from to fight future pandemics.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Pakistan in his opening remarks at a media briefing on COVID-19.

Pakistan utilized the infrastructure made for polio to counter coronavirus, he said.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Community health workers who have been trained to go door-to-door vaccinating children for polio have been utilized for surveillance, contact tracing and care.”

“Many of these countries have done well because they learned lessons from previous outbreaks of SARS, MERS, measles, polio, Ebola, flu and other diseases,” he added.

The other countries include; Thailand, Italy, Mongolia, Mauritius and Uruguay.

