IESCO cuts power connection of Chairman CDA office over non-payment of dues

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday disconnected the electricity connection of the office of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) in wake of the non-payment of dues.

Reports quoting IESCO spokesperson stated that CDA has to pay arrears of around Rs 2.58111 billion, whereas over Rs 2.25 billion are also overdue from the same state-owned corporation against supply of electricity to street lights and tube wells connections.

The IESCO Spokesman further stated that the CDA did not clear its outstanding despite repeated warnings.

Sharing further details, he added that the company owed Rs 20.98 million dues against Pak Secretariat and Rs 30.14 million against Cabinet Division.

Meanwhile, under the instructions issued by Power Division and Chief Executive officer Ch Abul Razzaq, power lines passing over or close to the houses are being shifted to safer locations and the company is bearing all expenses of safety works.

The IESCO spokesman also urged all the consumers to clear their dues in order to avoid power supply disconnection.