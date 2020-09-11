No more sexual and domestic violence, we must act now: Mahira Khan

01:41 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
No more sexual and domestic violence, we must act now: Mahira Khan
Rape and abuse cases keep surfacing in Pakistan, each more shocking and heart-rending.

Just yesterday, the news of a woman being raped in the presence of her children at the Lahore Highway has distressed the entire nation.

As the heinous crime becomes more rampant, innumerable people and public figures have come out to support of the victims to demand justice. 

Mahira Khan has collaborated with The Commonwealth to speak up against the violence women and girls face in our societies.

The starlet took to Instagram to post a video for their #CommonwealthsaysNOMORE campaign.  

We must act now. The problem is deep rooted. It’s the mindset that needs to be tackled. Shame on those who commit the crime. Shame on us, who remain silent. Our curriculums need to be changed. Our narratives in our dramas/films need to revisited. We need to be mindful of what we teach our children and what we put out. Join the conversation. Violence against women and girls ( in a lot of cases men and boys) is a hidden pandemic which destroys lives, communities and economies around the world. The heinous rape that happened on the motorway is a clear indication of this. As a response to this global crisis, @commonwealth_sec and @nomoreorg  have launched the #CommonwealthSaysNOMORE digital portal on 9 September, which will provide the 54 Commonwealth member countries with tools and resources to help end domestic and sexual violence against women and girls. My name is Mahira Khan and today I say NO MORE. No more Shame, no more Excuses and no more Blame. 🙏🏼 🇵🇰 @commonwealth_sec and @nomoreorg #Nomore #Nomoreshame #nomoreexcuses #nomoreblame

She started of by detailing the concerning statistics regarding the issue and said, “This is Mahira Khan from Pakistan and I am proud to join the Commonwealth in saying no more. No more to sexual and domestic violence.”

"Please join me in committing to speaking up and taking action. My name is Mahira Khan and today I say no more. No more blame, no more excuses, and no more shame," she added. 

Mahira also wrote down an elaborate and pressing note with the video, saying, "We must act now. The problem is deep rooted. It's the mindset that needs to be tackled." She also called out different areas that need an uphaul. "Shame on those who commit the crime. Shame on us, who remain silent. Our curriculums need to be changed. Our narratives in our dramas/films need to be revisited. We need to be mindful of what we teach our children and what we put out. Join the conversation." 

“Violence against women and girls (in a lot of cases men and boys) is a hidden pandemic which destroys lives, communities and economies around the world. The heinous rape that happened on the motorway is a clear indication of this," she wrote.

Explaining the campaign itself, Mahira said," As a response to this global crisis, Commonwealth and No More organisation have launched the  #CommonwealthSaysNOMORE digital portal on September 9, which will provide the 54 Commonwealth member countries with tools and resources to help end domestic and sexual violence against women and girls." 

