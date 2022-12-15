Ayesha Omar gives befitting reply to trolls for moral policing
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar rose to prominence as she made her presence felt. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar. The gorgeous actress is an avid social media user who is praised for her effortlessly chic style and acting talent. However, nowadays her bold style is under public scrutiny.
After her latest pictures went viral, the keyboard warriors bashed her in the comment section and questioned her wardrobe choices when she posed in an eastern saree. Here is the video she shared on her Instagram handle.
View this post on Instagram
One of the leyboard warriors wanted to know how Ayesha managed to flaunt her dress despite the chilly weather. Omar responds to a comment about the weather in Karachi which is not cold at all.
View this post on Instagram
After the Yalghaar star gave a perfect clap back, many keyboard warriors expressed their two cents on the matter. Some sided with her while others continue the moral policing.
On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been making headlines for her outstanding performance in the drama serial Rehbra, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, Habs and the highly-anticipated historical drama series Selahaddin Eyyubi in pipeline.
