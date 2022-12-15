Toshakhana case: Islamabad court admits ECP’s plea for criminal proceedings against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital on Thursday issued notice to former prime minister Imran Khan after it admitted a petition for hearing filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking criminal proceedings against him in the Toshakhana case.

District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case filed by the district election commissioner last month after the ECP announced its verdict, ruling that the PTI chief was found guilty of corrupt practices.

The trial Khan, who was ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence vote in April this year, will begin from January 09.

In October, Pakistan’s top electoral authority disqualified the former prime minister for five years in the Toshakhana reference. A four-member ECP bench announced its verdict in the case filed against the defiant politician.

ECP, in its verdict, also mentioned that criminal proceedings will be initiated against PTI chief for misdeclaration.

