Fakhar Zaman picked by Lahore Qalandars as PSL 8 players draft underway in Karachi

KARACHI – The players’ draft for eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) is being held in the port city as around 1,000 local and foreign players are available for selection for the six franchises.

Five PSL teams have retained eight players, while Peshawar Zalmi retained seven players last month when the retention and transfer windows were closed.

All the teams are required to complete a squad of 18 players, which will include three players each in platinum, diamond, and gold categories, five in silver category, two in emerging and up to two in supplementary categories.

The first pick of the PSL 8 draft was made by the defending champions Lahore Qalandars as they have picked star batter Fakhar Zaman in the Platinum round.

The first pick of our #HBLPSLDraft in the Platinum round was with the defending champions Lahore Qalandars who added Fakhar Zaman to their squad!

Quetta Gladiaors selected Sri Lankan player Wanindu Hasaranga in the platinum category.

Following is the list of players retained by PSL franchise for upcoming season;

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (Platinum). Asif Ali (Brand Ambassador) and Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Diamond). Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali (Gold). Colin Munro and Paul Stirling (Silver).

Karachi Kings: Haider Ali (Platinum). Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik (Diamond). Aamir Yamin, Mir Hamza and Sharjeel Khan (Silver). Qasim Akram (Emerging)

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi (Platinum). David Wiese (Diamond). Abdullah Shafique (Gold). Harry Brook and Kamran Ghulam (Silver). Zaman Khan (Emerging). Eighth retention to be announced in due course.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (Platinum). Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw and Shan Masood (Diamond). Shahnawaz Dahani (Brand Ambassador) and Tim David (Gold). Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah (Emerging).

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (Platinum). Sherfane Rutherford and Wahab Riaz (Diamond). Mohammad Haris (Gold). Aamir Jamal (Brand Ambassador), Salman Irshad and Tom-Kohler Cadmore (Silver).

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz (Platinum). Iftikhar Ahmed and Jason Roy (Diamond). Mohammad Hasnain and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Gold). Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal (Mentor) and Will Smeed (Silver)