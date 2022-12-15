Imran Khan finally gets back on his feet after recovering from bullet wounds

LAHORE – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan can now stand without any support and is back to living a normal life after more than 40 days after he survived an assassination attempt in Wazirabad during his party’s long march.

A photo shared on Twitter shows the defiant politician standing without any support alongside PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan. Braces can however be seen applied to his leg.

Last month, Khan was shot at while leading a protest rally against the government near Wazirabad city. He was shot in the leg and was shifted to Lahore for treatment. Since then, he has been recovering at his Zaman Park residence.

He last attended his party’s final showdown of the long march in Rawalpindi in late November where he announced his decision to dissolve assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Nov 24, Dr Khalid Niaz, doctor of Imran Khan, told local media that the wounds on his upper leg had healed, adding that it would take a few days for him to get back on his legs.