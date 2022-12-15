Indian actor proposes to Pakistani viral dance girl Ayesha (VIDEO)

MUMBAI - Pakistani TikTok girl Ayesha shot to fame overnight after her video of dancing to a classic number "Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja" went viral in the end of this year.

Pakistani stars and Indian celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, recreated her dances moves to the Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song.

And now, an Indian TV actor Faizan Ansari has expressed his wish to marry the Pakistan TikTok sensation. In a video shared by Indian media outlet on social media, Ansari said he was making arrangements to visit Pakistan to propose Ayesha.

Ansari said he would give Rs1.5 million to Ayesha as Haq Mehar if she agrees to marry him.

For the unversed, Ayesha's dance video on her friend's wedding ceremony went viral on the internet, garnering millions of views. Her groovy dance steps have forced Indians and Pakistanis to dance to Lata Mangeshkar's classic hit song.

She was recently invited by Pakistani TV host Nida Yasir on her morning show, Good Morning Pakistan.