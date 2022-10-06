Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's birthday celebration video goes viral
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's birthday celebration video goes viral
ISLAMABAD – As social media users share memorable moments of former Pakistani premier Imran Khan on his 70th birthday on social media.

PTI chief's official Instagram also shared a clip in which he can be seen cutting the birthday cake with some PTI leaders in Lahore.

PTI leaders and activists joined cricketer-turned-politician at the event at 90 Shariah Quaid-e-Azam in the provincial capital and extended greetings to the PTI chief on entering his 70s.  

Another clip of Khan went viral in which he received birthday wishes during an event. As his followers chanted Khan Sahab, Happy Birthday, PTI chief responded when a man turns 70, people don't remind him about his birthday, in a jibe that also garnered netizen’s attention.

PTI social media team also sparked a new debate as they shared a montage with Khan’s pictures and clips, and pay tribute to his long-lasting political legacy with the song of famous singer Taylor Swift.

The song of the American singer surprised fans as Khan’s speeches from rallies and his time in power with Taylor Swift’s Long Live didn’t go well with many avid social media users.

