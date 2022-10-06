Under-19 cricketers all set for grand T20 show as Pakistan Junior League rolls into action from today
Under-19 cricketers all set for grand T20 show as Pakistan Junior League rolls into action from today
LAHORE – The first season of the Pakistan Junior League, a T20 league for Under-19 cricketers, starts today at Gaddafi Stadium with an aim to develop teenage players in a competitive scenario.

Six teams – Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors, and Rawalpindi Raiders — will lock horns in a single-league format comprising 19 games.

The winner side will get PKR 10 million and the impressive tournament trophy while runners-up will be given PKR5million.

The tournament opener will be played between the Giants and the Warriors and an action-packed curtain raiser will be held including dazzling fireworks and dynamic performances from famous youth band.

Every squad is comprised of 15 players squad including four foreign and 11 local players which contain four Elite Category, five Premier Category, and six X-Factor Category players.

Cricket greats including Javed Miandad, Sir Vivian Richards, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Darren Sammy, Imran Tahir, and Colin Munro will guide young guns as JPL mentors.

The event is said to be the first one that is being organized by any cricket board that aimed to identify talent, and to nurture them, eventually ending the gap between the Under-19s level and the national level cricket. 

Meanwhile, spectators can buy affordable match tickets at an affordable price of Rs100 while entry for those under 18s is free.

