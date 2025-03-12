Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

CM Maryam revokes double-decker bus fare hike

Cm Maryam Revokes Double Decker Bus Fare Hike

LAHORE – On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the notification regarding the fare increase for double-decker buses has been withdrawn.

According to reports, the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) had raised the fares of the Sightseeing Lahore bus service by Rs200 to Rs500, while suggesting an increase of Rs5,000 to Rs20,000 for corporate events, educational institutions, and commercial activities.

Expressing displeasure over the fare hike for the buses operating on three tourism routes in Lahore, CM Maryam Nawaz directed TDCP officials to restore the previous fares.

Following her orders, the old fares for the TDCP double-decker buses have been reinstated.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the double-decker bus service was launched for public recreation, and any fare increase would place an unnecessary burden on the people.

She reaffirmed her commitment to providing the best tourism facilities to the public at minimal charges.

