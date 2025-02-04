Haier Pakistan introduces Ultra Fresh Air Series with a top-load washing machine

In 2024, Haier is redefining home laundry with the Ultra Fresh Air Series launch, boasting Pakistan’s largest top-load washing machine with an impressive 12 and 15kg capacity.

Packed with advanced features focused on fabric care, hygiene, and convenience, this washing machine elevates each laundry load to a more innovative, fresher level.

Let us look at the incomparable features of Haier’s Ultra Fresh Air Series.

Ultra Fresh Air Tech – Fights Odors for Lasting Freshness

Haier’s Ultra Fresh Air Tech helps eliminate odours from the drum after each cycle, keeping it fresh and preventing mustiness. This feature is ideal for households looking to maintain long-lasting freshness in their laundry, even if a load isn’t unloaded right away. By actively removing residual moisture, this technology prevents the buildup of musty smells that can develop when laundry sits in the drum. For households that may not unload the washer immediately, Ultra Fresh Air Tech ensures clothes stay fresh and ready to wear, offering long-lasting cleanliness with every wash

Two Magic Filters – Keeps Machine Lint-Free

Haier’s Ultra Fresh Air Series is equipped with dual Magic Filters that effectively trap lint and debris, keeping the drum environment hygienic and the laundry completely clean. These filters are especially beneficial for families who frequently wash heavier or textured items like towels, blankets, and pet bedding. By capturing even the smallest particles, the Magic Filters reduce the maintenance required, allowing the machine to work at its best while extending the life of each garment.

Soft Closing Door and Auto Restart – Safe and Convenient

The Ultra Fresh Air Series combines safety and convenience with a Soft Closing Door and Auto Restart function. The Soft Closing Door is designed to prevent slamming, which not only protects the door but also reduces noise and increases user safety. The Auto Restart function adds further ease by automatically resuming the wash cycle after a power interruption, so you don’t have to worry about restarting or reprogramming the wash settings.

Spacious and Practical

With its massive 12 and 15kg capacity, the Ultra Fresh Air Series is perfect for larger households or families who need to wash bulkier items like comforters and blankets. The spacious drum allows for bigger loads, reducing the number of cycles needed, which saves both time and energy. Whether for large families or those with specific laundry needs, the 20kg capacity drum ensures that every load is washed thoroughly, with ample space to protect fabrics and achieve optimal cleanliness.

Haier’s Ultra Fresh Air Series combines robust features with user-friendly innovation to offer an unparalleled laundry experience. With its Direct Motion Motor, Anti-Bacterial Pulsator, Fabric Care Drum, and Ultra Fresh Air Tech, this washing machine is designed to meet the demands of modern homes, making every laundry day simpler, cleaner, and fresher.

