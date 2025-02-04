Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s dholki pictures go viral

Kubra Khan And Gohar Rasheeds Dholki Pictures Go Viral

The wedding festivities of actress Kubra Khan and actor Gohar Rasheed have officially kicked off, with pictures from their Dholki ceremony quickly going viral on social media. The couple had previously confirmed their wedding through a video message, and their wedding card has also been made public.

In the images, other industry celebrities can be seen singing and playing instruments, adding to the festive atmosphere. The joyous occasion is filled with celebrations as friends and close family members join in the fun.

Kubra Khan And Gohar Rasheeds Dholki Pictures Go Viral

It has also been revealed that the couple’s Nikah (wedding ceremony) will take place later this month in Makkah, with only close relatives and friends in attendance. The celebrations are expected to include traditional music, dance, and all the vibrant elements of a classic Pakistani wedding.

Kubra Khan And Gohar Rasheeds Dholki Pictures Go Viral

The news of Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s wedding has caught the attention of fans and media alike, and their new chapter in life has brought excitement and happiness to their supporters.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

Latest

