Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to resolve border issues amicably

Web Desk 10:07 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to resolve border issues amicably
CHAMAN – Pakistani and Afghan authorities on Tuesday agreed to resolve border and fencing issues through bilateral contacts and consultations.

The move comes after several days of hostilities in the Chaman region along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The agreement was reached during a flag meeting between officials of the two neighbouring countries at the Friendship Gate in Chaman after successful intervention of the local tribal council, which was tasked with ending tensions between the border forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

District officials said that high-level civil and military officials participated in the meeting, along with the deputy commissioners of Pakistan's Chaman and Afghanistan's Spin Boldak regions. Religious scholars and elders also attended the conciliatory meeting.

The officials from both countries also agreed to resolve border issues through mutual consultation. 

Pakistani authorities said the Afghan delegation expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property in Chaman and acknowledged the sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and the security forces for Afghanistan.

Participants in the flag meeting also prayed for the martyrs and recovery of injured people in the recent attacks prompted by the Afghan border forces.

Hostility at border

For over a month, Afghan security officials and border forces have been doing firing on Pakistani civilians and security forces.

