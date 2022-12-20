Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to resolve border issues amicably

CHAMAN – Pakistani and Afghan authorities on Tuesday agreed to resolve border and fencing issues through bilateral contacts and consultations.
The move comes after several days of hostilities in the Chaman region along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
The agreement was reached during a flag meeting between officials of the two neighbouring countries at the Friendship Gate in Chaman after successful intervention of the local tribal council, which was tasked with ending tensions between the border forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
District officials said that high-level civil and military officials participated in the meeting, along with the deputy commissioners of Pakistan's Chaman and Afghanistan's Spin Boldak regions. Religious scholars and elders also attended the conciliatory meeting.
The officials from both countries also agreed to resolve border issues through mutual consultation.
Pakistani authorities said the Afghan delegation expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property in Chaman and acknowledged the sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and the security forces for Afghanistan.
Participants in the flag meeting also prayed for the martyrs and recovery of injured people in the recent attacks prompted by the Afghan border forces.
Hostility at border
For over a month, Afghan security officials and border forces have been doing firing on Pakistani civilians and security forces.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.6
|234.15
|Euro
|EUR
|256
|258.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294
|297
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.3
|67.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.1
|154.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|597.63
|602.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.68
|166.03
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.23
|32.48
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|731.99
|736.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.2
|588.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.9
|243.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.4
|6.5
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in domestic market touched all-time high level of Rs178,800 after registering an increase of Rs3,900 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of the yellow metal rose to Rs153,292 after an increase of Rs3,344. The commodity also registered gained in the international market where it jumped by $12 to $1,808 per ounce.
Gold prices have soared by Rs52,800 per tola and Rs45,096 per 10 grams since Jan 1 when rates stood at Rs126,200 and Rs108,196, respectively.
A member of the Sarafa association told media that gold hoarding caused whooping surge in prices. He asked the finance minister to take measures to curb the illegal practice.
Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver also witnessed an increase of Rs20 to reach Rs2,050 per tola in the domestic markets.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Nov-2022/imran-khan-slams-govt-for-ignoring-the-economy
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.