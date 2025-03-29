Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Imran Khan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize: reports

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been picked for prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to promote human rights and democracy in South Asian nation.

Pakistan World Alliance (PWA) made the announcement in a statement with Partiet Sentrum, as the nomination was made “in alliance with an eligible nominator” and recognizes PTI chief for his continuous work in advancing human rights and democratic principles in homeland.

It mentioned jailed PTI chief for his leadership in the struggle for democracy, his stance on human rights, and his dedication to addressing issues faced by Pakistanis.

Khan was previously nominated for Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to foster peace and stability in South Asia, particularly between Pakistan and India.

Every year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee reviews hundreds of nominations, ultimately selecting the recipient of the Peace Prize after a thorough eight-month review process.

Imran Khan has remained behind bars since August 2023, and is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence following his conviction on charges of corruption. The case marked his fourth major conviction, though previous cases related to state gifts, leaking classified information, and an unlawful marriage were either overturned or suspended by the courts.

As PTI chief remains behind bars, his supporters continue to rally behind him, citing his long-standing commitment to democratic ideals and the empowerment of the people of Pakistan.